Karnataka Bans All Large Gatherings Including Marriages For 1 Week Amid COVID19 Scare

In a massive development, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Friday, has announced that all malls, cinema halls, pubs, marriages and other large gatherings in the state have been banned for the next week. The Chief Minister had invoked relevant sections of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to subdue the outbreak of Covid-19 in the state on Wednesday, as per reports. Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (Central Act of 1897) reportedly allows the state government to announce special temporary measures to be observed by the public.

This development comes amid India witnessing its first death due to Coronavirus. On Thursday, laboratory reports confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Karnataka's Kalaburagi who passed away on Tuesday night had contracted the novel coronavirus. According to the Karnataka Health Department, the Telangana government has been informed about this as he was admitted to a hospital there.

Earlier, the Karnataka Health Department revealed that the man returned from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad on February 29. Initially, he was admitted to the outpatient department of a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 5. After 4 days, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, the hospital informed the patient’s family to shift him back to Kalaburagi and he, unfortunately, passed away in the ambulance on the way to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 83 - Haryana-15, Telangana-1, Rajasthan-3, Andhra Pradesh - 1, Karnataka-5, Jammu-1, Ladakh-3, Maharashtra- 16, Tamil Nadu-1, Uttar Pradesh-11, Delhi-6, Punjab-1, Kerala-19 (out of which 3 recovered). India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

