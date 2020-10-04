IIT Delhi Startups Launch Affordable Antiviral T-shirts & COVID-19 Protection Lotion

On October 3, two startups at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launched an affordable antiviral kit, that comprised of antiviral T-shirts and coronavirus protection lotion. According to a PTI report, E-TEX and Clensta’s products for the pandemic were launched at an event by the institute Director V Ramgopal Rao. The anti-viral kit consisted of Clensta protection lotion, hand sanitizer, E-TEX Kawach Antiviral T-Shirt, and Kawach Mask.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing for an all-time-high demand of multi-functional anti-viral and microbial apparels,” PTI quoted engineer Bipin Kumar, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi as saying. “Developing cost-effective bio-clothing with antiviral and antimicrobial functionalities through local resources and resilient manufacturing can deactivate the viral threats, can efficiently stop or slow the spread of the virus,” he added.

Further, the engineer said that the products, which were hailed by the experts from the Chemical and Textile department of IIT, were efficient in boosting the local textile and garment economy. Kumar even claimed that Clensta’s COVID-19 Protection Lotion would provide 99.9 percent protection against the viruses due to its long-lasting antiviral and antiseptic properties. While the coronavirus caseload in India has inched closer to 64 lakh-mark, Kumar said that the antiviral kit products promised health safety, as applying the ointments on exposed body parts will provide the resistance to the virus for almost 24 hours. This would intern reduce the use of alcohol-based sanitizers and worry about repeatedly washing hands.

Antiviral fabric's 'advanced technology'

“The product is a breakthrough advancement in the formulation of engineering chemistry with first of its kind PAP Technology (Prolonged Antiviral Technology),” Kumar said. “It will prevent bacterial, viral, and fungal infections without harming the environment and human health,” he stressed, adding, that the hand sanitizer in the kit had extended alcohol retention time which would block the multiple viruses. As per PTI sources, the antiviral fabric in the kit was made using advanced technology that not only destroyed the micro-organisms but also effective even after 30 washes without contamination.

