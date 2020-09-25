JEE Advanced 2020: No Candidates To Be Denied Permission Says IIT Delhi, Releases SOPs

IIT Delhi, the conducting authority for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2020 has confirmed that no candidates would be denied permission to appear for the exams. Issuing a detailed advisory on Friday, the institution said, however, the candidates are bound to abide by the COVID-19 directives issued by the Centre and State for the examination day. JEE Advanced 2020 would be conducted across the country on Sunday, September 27.

IIT Delhi has listed out the general precautions to be followed by the conducting authority to ensure the safety of students and staff during the examination. Apart from the necessary pre-exam sanitization process that would be followed, detailed guidelines have been issued for the candidates.

SOPs for JEE Advanced 2020

All Candidates must fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card as per the instructions provided Candidates need to carry their duly filled admit cards along with photo identity card to the examination centre Students must strictly follow the entry times as mentioned on the admit cards Candidates must wear their own mask at all times and are advised to sanitizer with them. Sanitizers would also be available at the exam centre Examination room number would not be displayed on a notice board to avoid overcrowding. Instead, it will be informed to the students upon scanning the bar code on their admit cards Candidates would be provided with a scribble pad on their respective desks at the beginning of the paper. Students are required to sign the scribble pad and enter their JEE Advanced 2020 registration number in the space provided Admit cards must be handed back to the officials at the end of the examination, failing which their candidature would be cancelled On completion of the exam, candidates would be allowed to leave the room in one at a time, to avoid overcrowding of common areas

More than 1.5 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 across the country, seeking admissions in various Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Delhi has also increased the number of exam centres to ensure the practice of social distancing norms. All the candidates, parents are advised to regularly check the official website for any important instructions. JEE Advanced Result is scheduled would be announced by October 5, 2020.

