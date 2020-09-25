JEE Advanced 2020: No Candidates To Be Denied Permission Says IIT Delhi, Releases SOPs

IIT Delhi, the conducting authority for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2020 has confirmed that no candidates would be denied permission to appear for the exams. Issuing a detailed advisory on Friday, the institution said, however, the candidates are bound to abide by the COVID-19 directives issued by the Centre and State for the examination day. JEE Advanced 2020 would be conducted across the country on Sunday, September 27.
IIT Delhi has listed out the general precautions to be followed by the conducting authority to ensure the safety of students and staff during the examination. Apart from the necessary pre-exam sanitization process that would be followed, detailed guidelines have been issued for the candidates.
READ | JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Admit Card Declared Now! See Direct Link For Download
READ | JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Program For JEE Advanced Clearing Students
More than 1.5 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 across the country, seeking admissions in various Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Delhi has also increased the number of exam centres to ensure the practice of social distancing norms. All the candidates, parents are advised to regularly check the official website for any important instructions. JEE Advanced Result is scheduled would be announced by October 5, 2020.
READ | JEE Main Result 2020: How To Register For JEE Advanced? All You Need To Know
READ | JEE Advanced 2020: Know Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced 2020 & Registration Process
(Image for representation)