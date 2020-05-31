Allahabad High Court To Resume Its Functioning From June 8 As Centre Eases Lockdown

As the country eases the nationwide lockdown, Allahabad High Court is set to resume its functioning from June 8. This decision comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a new set of guidelines for phased re-opening of activities outside containment zones. Earlier, the Allahabad Court had suspended its functioning in March after the PM Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown announcement.

Meanwhile, on May 27, the Bar Council of India had written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A Bobde, requesting to resume physical court hearings from June 1. The BCI had stated that only a handful of the privileged advocates were able to reap the benefits of the virtual court system.

Read: Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30

COVID-19 lockdown extended

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Issuing guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue and SOP for the resumption of operations.

Read: MHA allows unrestricted inter-state & intra-state travel; issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

In phase two, schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 4,971 deaths have been reported overall, around 82,370 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Read: MHA introduces 'Unlock 1' guidelines: Here's the list of permitted & prohibited activities

Read: Centre consults with States & UTs as lockdown 4.0 nears end; future strategy discussed