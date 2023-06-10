Illegal Memorial Of Tipu Sultan Built By AIMIM MLA Bulldozed In Maharashtra’s Dhule

An illegal memorial of Tipu Sultan at the intersection square between 100-feet Road and Vadjai Road in Maharashtra’s Dhule was bulldozed by the local municipal corporation on June 8. The overnight operation to raze the memorial of the 18th-century Mysore ruler was conducted following a complaint by the local Hindu organisations and office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha. This comes amid tensions in certain parts of the state over an objectionable social media status involving Tipu Sultan and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb that led to clashes in Kolhapur.

In a letter written to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis which was shared with local Superintendent of Police and the Municipal Commissioner of Dhule, advocate Rohit Chandode of BJYM requested the demolition of the illegal memorial. He also alleged that the memorial of the anti-Hindu tyrant Tipu Sultan was constructed by local All India Majlis e Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Dr Farooq Anwar Shah without taking without securing necessary approval from the concerned authorities. The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha member also accused MLA Dr Farooq Anwar Shah of appeasement politics and playing with sentiments of other communities.

The letter further read, “I request the municipal administration to take action to demolish the construction of this illegal monument so that the peace of the city remains intact. The concerned should be directed to take action to register a case against Farooq Shah under the City Defacement Act.”

As informed by the local leaders of Dhule, there was a brewing controversy around the now-demolished memorial of Tipu Sultan. The validity of the memorial Aalso led to a dispute in the administration.

Sanjay Barkund, SP Dhule, Maharashtra confirmed the action to news agency ANI. He said that the monument to Tipu Sultan was built on the main road and there was no permission for it. He further said that the police officials held a meeting after receiving the complaint letter, following which the illegal structure was removed early in the morning. No incidents of violence, protests, or disruptions of the peace were reported during or after the demolition.