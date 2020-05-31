Amid Reopening Of Religious Places In WB, Imam's Body Urges Mosques To Remain Closed

A day after the West Bengal government announced that places of worship can reopen from June 1, the Bengal Imam's Association urged for the mosques to remain closed until there was more clarification about the order. Mohammad Yahiya, the chairman of the Bengal Imam's Association suggested that the prayers should continue to be offered as per the existing guidelines. Terming the current COVID-19 situation as "grim", he reckoned that there would not be any loss if the mosques did not open for another month.

At present, there are 5,130 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal out of which 1,970 patients have been discharged while 309 casualties have been reported. As per the guidelines issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, places of worship can open in consultation with the local police station. Not more than 10 persons shall be allowed to enter the premises at a time. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Belur Math also stated that the temple complex can be reopened only after 15-20 days.

Read: 'Unlock 1' The Biggest Feature Of Covid Lockdown 5.0: All You Need To Know In 13 Points

During a press conference, Chief Minister Madam had announced that all religious places will be opened from June 1. We don't have detailed clarification on it so we are unable to take any clear decision: Mohammad Yahiya, Chairman of Bengal Imams' Association #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RrhjqIHeFT — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

It is our suggestion that we should continue to offer prayers as we are doing now as situation is grim. We also appeal to Masjid Committees&Imams to not open the doors of mosques immediately.If mosques don't open for a month, it won't incur any loss: Mohammad Yahiya #WestBengal https://t.co/4zz2vDZeuh — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Read: Tamil Nadu Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 30 Even As Centre Plans Phased 'Unlock 1'

MHA unveils phased reopening plan

On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the lockdown would be extended in containment zones nationwide till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones which will be demarcated by the district authorities. Moreover, states may identify buffer zones outside the containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur. The duration of the night curfew has been curtailed whereby persons cannot go outside their homes from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential activities.

The MHA issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. In phase 1, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8 in accordance with the SOP released by the Ministry of Health. The second phase entails that a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders. Meanwhile, the MHA will declare the dates for the restarting of international air travel of passengers, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, halls, and all types of gatherings according to the assessment of the situation.

Read: Fourth Phase Of Lockdown Accounts For Nearly Half Of Total COVID Cases In India

Read: J&K: Lockdown Measures To Continue In Union Territory, Fresh Guidelines Announced