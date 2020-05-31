Tamil Nadu Extends Covid Lockdown Till June 30 Even As Centre Plans Phased 'Unlock 1'

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, even as the Centre issued detailed guidelines for 'Unlock 1' that is removing restrictions in a phased manner. The Tamil Nadu government, however, added that business activities in the non-containment zones will begin. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Chennai, Kancheepurm, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts having the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the state will witness no relief.

Here are all that will be allowed:

Temples, places of worship, schools, colleges, educational institutions, malls, theatres to remain close. Public transport will be allowed with 50% buses. First phase of public transport operations to begin Auto rickshaws are allowed to operate in non-Containment zones with maximum of 2 passengers Autos and taxis can operate and no e-pass is required for entering a district Hotels will be allowed to function with 50% workers and customers can have food at the hotel premises from June 8 but no AC allowed Salons and spas can function in non-containment areas in Chennai with air-condition facility Except for containment zones, industries allowed to operate with 100% workforce IT industry/companies are also allowed to operate with 100% workforce. However, at least 20% of employees must be encouraged to work from home All private firms can be operated with 100%

Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is among the states worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184. Four men and two women died on Saturday pushing the death toll to 160. Currently, there are 9,021 active cases and 687 have been discharged on Saturday, while cumulatively 12,000 have recovered. Chennai continues to top the list of virus-infected people in the state with 13,980 positive cases of which 7,321 were discharged following recovery and 6,539 were active. Till date 4,79,155 samples have been tested.

Unlock 1.0

The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Soon after, the Home Ministry issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with focus on the economy. This comes even as India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines, as per which various restrictions will be lifted in three phases. However, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments.

Even as Centre has announced Unlock 1, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram and Punjab have extended the lockdown which means the states will take a call whether or not they will allow the Centre's permitted activities from June 8. While Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram has extended the lockdown till June 15, Punjab has done so till June 30. Sources say that Bihar is also mulling a 15-day extension of the lockdown. While DGCA extended the restrictions on international commercial passenger flights till June 30, night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am till further notice.

