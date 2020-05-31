J&K: Lockdown Measures To Continue In Union Territory, Fresh Guidelines Announced

Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend the Lockdown 4.0 restrictions till June 08 and issued guidelines for the same. This comes as the Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020.

The government has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30 and reopening of certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones. Guidelines for Unlock 1.0 will be issued before June 8.

Guidelines on lockdown measures in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8, 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Government

Meanwhile, 177 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2341. Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 16 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division,” Official statement read.

Unlock 1.0

The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Soon after, the Home Ministry issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with focus on the economy. This comes even as India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new set of guidelines, as per which various restrictions will be lifted in three phases. However, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments.

Even as Centre has announced Unlock 1, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram and Punjab have extended the lockdown which means the states will take a call whether or not they will allow the Centre's permitted activities from June 8. While Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Mizoram has extended the lockdown till June 15, Punjab has done so till June 30. Sources say that Bihar is also mulling a 15-day extension of the lockdown. While DGCA extended the restrictions on international commercial passenger flights till June 30, night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am till further notice.

