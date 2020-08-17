IMD Issues Red Category Warning For Parts Of Maharashtra, Heavy Rainfall In Coming Days

While Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains and flooding throughout the first half of August, the Indian Meteorological Department has now issued a fresh red category warning for Pune and Satara districts. According to the weather body, the districts are likely to face heavy rainfall at isolated places with sporadic bouts of rainfall in the regions of Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar in the coming days.

Maharashtra has already been reeling under the effects of incessant rainfall with major dams in the state brimming close to the danger mark. Around 94 check dams on Panchganga river in Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra are completely inundated underwater.

Maharashtra records heavy rainfall

The water level of the Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers in Sangli has also risen owing to continuous rainfall, following which the district administration has asked people living near the banks of these rivers to remain alert.

The Parlkota river in Vidarbha’s Gadchiroli district is also flooded, cutting around 100 villages from the mainland. Several parts of Northern Maharashtra, like Nanded and Dhule are also facing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Western Maharashtra to tackle any situation, officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, Mumbai had witnessed severe rainfall with South Mumbai recording some of its highest rainfall numbers which caused massive landslides and disruptions along Peddar road. Due to heavy rainfall, a part of the hill on Western Express Highway near Kandavli-Malad also collapsed blocking a part of the traffic on the busy highway.

(With Agency Inputs)