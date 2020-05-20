'Important Decisions Focused On Migrants, Poor Taken In Cabinet Meeting': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed that important decisions focused on the welfare of migrants were taking during the cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Apart from the decisions focused on migrants, the cabinet also discussed issues pertaining to the poor, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, and harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector. The Prime Minister tweeted that these decisions will benefit several citizens.

READ | Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1 Crore Beneficiaries; Proud PM Modi Speaks To The Croreth

During today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions were taken which are focused on welfare of migrants, poor, senior citizens, easier availability of credit, harnessing opportunities in the fisheries sector. They will benefit several citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

Furthermore, PM Modi also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana PMMSY and stated that it will 'revolutionise' the fisheries sector. The PMMSY was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday and it is responsible for the development of fisheries sector in India under two components namely, Central Sector Scheme (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) at a total estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore. The Scheme will be implemented during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

READ | Cyclone Amphan Forecast To Intensify Into 'super Cyclone'; PM Modi To Chair NDMA Meeting

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will revolutionise the fisheries sector. It will invigorate it with latest technology, infrastructure and ensure financial assistance. Our hardworking fishermen will gain immensely. https://t.co/OOTnz88OvK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

The PMMSY is expected to increase fish production and productivity at a sustained average annual growth rate of about 9% to achieve a target of 22 million metric tons by 2024-25 through sustainable and responsible fishing practices. Additionally, the PMMSY is also expected to create critical infrastructure including modernisation, boost investments in the fisheries sector and doubling of fishers, fish farmers and fish workers incomes by 2024.

READ | PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu As New Israeli Government Is Formed

Important decision of the Cabinet that will contribute to a vibrant food processing sector. It will also strengthen the efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/HwPnPqYtiK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2020

READ | PM Modi Lauds Health & Education Sector Reform Measures, Predicts 'transformative Impact'

Image Credits: PTI