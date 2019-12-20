Centre Argues Against Disclosure Of Hyderabad Rape Victim's Identity In Delhi HC

In a reply to a petition, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that the disclosure of the identity of a rape victim was a “criminal offence”. The plea was filed by Yashdeep Chahal who contended that some persons and media houses had published the identity of Disha, a young doctor in Hyderabad who was raped and murdered by 4 men on November 27. Arguing that disclosing the identity of the victim was a violation of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioner demanded action against the persons and media houses in question.

Centre argues against disclosure of victim's name in Delhi HC

The Centre, in its reply in Delhi HC, remarked, "As per Supreme Court ruling, no person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which should make her identity known to the public at large." Citing various apex court judgments, it observed that the identity of a victim must not be disclosed "even under the authorisation of the next of the kin, unless circumstances justifying the disclosure of her identity exist, which shall be decided by the competent authority".

The next hearing in this matter will be on February 4.

SC constitutes a panel to probe encounter of accused in Disha case

A petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav demanded an FIR and action against the policemen involved in the encounter of the accused in the Disha case. The petitioners claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. On the other hand, the Telangana government argued that there was no doubt about whether the accused had committed the crime. Furthermore, its counsel Mukul Rohatgi contended that there was no need for a parallel probe as the Telangana government and the National Human Rights Commission was already investigating the encounter. However, the SC directed a three-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sirpurkar to probe the encounter. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 6 months.

