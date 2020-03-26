BIG: In Relief To Mumbaikars & Farmers, APMC Market To Reopen And Ensure Veg Supply

In relief for Mumbaikars and Maharashtra's farmers, Asia’s largest market- Navi Mumbai’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market will reopen from Saturday for the citizens.

On Wednesday, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that “To a relief for the citizens, we have opened Dadar vegetable and Byculla vegetable market from Wednesday and Navi Mumbai’s APMC market would be working from Thursday. So now there will not be any shortage of supply in any part of Mumbai or the suburbs. Also, I spoke to the police commissioner of Mumbai and Nashik to ensure that the police don’t stop vehicles carrying essential commodities and empty vehicles while returning."

However, APMC authorities have decided that the operations would resume only on Saturday in a phased manner. The Association decided that the market will be reopened for the citizens, once it is sanitized. The decision was taken after two days of meetings between APMC authorities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Konkan division officials, the police and the regional transport office.

The Mumbai APMC has 1,029 fruits shops, 950 vegetable shops, 300 potatoe and onion shops, and over 1,000 shops selling spices and dry fruits. With around 25,000 Mathadi workers, in addition to traders and visitors, the market sees a daily footfall of around 50,000.

APMC Market Association's union leader:

Speaking to Republic TV, a union leader from the APMC market association said, “The market committee has decided to take full precautions, provide masks and sanitisers to each person. To reduce the crowd in the market, we are planning to provide the vegetables directly to retailers. Even we have been asked to find a solution to let retailers stock order online or on the phone to avoid crowding. We are trying our best to find an appropriate way."

He further added, “In a meeting, it has been decided that the stickers will be provided to every vehicle, and identity cards will be issued to every staff and driver transporting and delivering the stock. As for now, we are short of laborers and are trying to use the manpower we have. Moreover, We also plan to set up a hotline and war room to help vehicles coming from different States."

Mathadi leader issues statement

Mathadi leader Narendra Patil issued a statement that said, “We had a positive discussion with Konkan divisional commissioner this morning who has assured us necessary assistance from the administration towards the safety of workers and traders in the market yard. Once we see some action, we will start summoning our workers from their native places. We plan to commence operating from Saturday.”

