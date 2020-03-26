Dead Woman's Sample Tests Coronavirus Positive; Maharashtra Death Toll Reaches 4

The test report of a woman who died on March 24 turned out positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra to four, a health official said. The woman, who hailed from Navi Mumbai, had symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection. Thus, as a precautionary measure, her samples were taken and sent for testing, he said.

"The test came out positive this morning. We are now taking the necessary precautions for her relatives as well," the official said. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone up to four, officials said.

Maha govt revises protocol

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Maharashtra government has issued a revised protocol to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. The development comes after day one of the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 due to a massive rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(with PTI inputs)

