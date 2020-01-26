In First Ever Republic Day Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Makes Big 'Can Do...' Pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - his first address of the year 2020 - which frll on Republic Day. PM Modi started his address by extending his Republic Day greetings to everyone. The Prime Minister said, "Days change, weeks change, months also change, years change, but the enthusiasm of the people of India is unwavering. The feeling 'Can do' ... Due to this 'Can do' feeling, a strong determination is emerging."

'A seamless platform of sharing, learning and growing together'

PM Modi said, "Mann ki Baat has become a good and seamless platform of sharing, learning and growing together. Every month, thousands of people share their suggestions, their efforts, their experiences." He added, "Among them, we get an opportunity to discuss some such things, the inspiration of the people, extraordinary efforts of the people."

"For the past many years, we have made a number of resolutions, like saying no to single-use plastics, buying Khadi, sanitation and cleanliness, respect and honour for the girl child, or emphasizing on the new aspect of the less-cash economy. Many a resolve as these came into being on account of our conversations and chats through Mann Ki Baat. And, you have been the ones who strengthened that," said the Prime Minister.

'When every Indian takes a step forward...'

He also added that when he was glancing through the 'Mann Ki Baat Charter', he was taken aback at the magnitude of hashtags. "And, of course, we have striven together on myriad endeavours. When every Indian takes a step forward, it results in India going ahead by 130 crore steps," PM Modi said.

The programme was broadcast at 6 pm, a change from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the Republic Day function in the morning. In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans. He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation's plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

