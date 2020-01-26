PM Modi Thanks Sri Lankan Counterpart Rajapaksa For Republic Day Greetings

Responding to the greetings extended by Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked him for his Republic Day wish. Replying to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, PM Modi said that India's close friendship with Sri Lanka holds great value to the country.

Thank you PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for the #RepublicDay wishes.



India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Sri Lanka. @PresRajapaksa https://t.co/qrNKY3e4dc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa participated in a cultural programme organised by the High Commission of India in Colombo, to mark the 71st Republic Day of the country.

Maldives president extends greetings

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Sunday extended Republic Day wishes to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'friendly people of India'. PM Modi thanked him for his warm greetings.

Thank you the greetings on India’s #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih.



It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefitting the people of our nations. https://t.co/uLBTDy81iM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Republic Day celebrations in India

The 71st Republic Day celebration commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem.

The 90-minute long Republic Day Parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command. Further, the all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

As many as 22 tableaus of various states, union territories, and government departments also moved past India Gate. This was followed by various cultural items by school children and then a motorcycle display by an all-women team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

