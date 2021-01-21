'Ready To Serve': Says First Woman US Vice President Kamala Harris After Swearing In

Immediately after the US Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in, she took to her official Twitter account and stated 'Ready to serve'. Harris has made history by becoming the first woman vice president of the United States. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Harris makes history

Hours before her historic oath as the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris took to Twitter and posted a video tribute to her mother and all the women who came before her. The clip, which is a montage of women who influenced Harris, played along with her words from her first speech after winning the November election. In the video, Harris said that she is thinking about her and about the generations of women, including Black, Asian, White and Native American, who have paved the way for her to become the first woman Vice President.

Starting at noon (local time), the Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

Biden has planned to kickstart the policies of his administration by signing at least 17 orders and actions to dismiss the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. As per reports, Biden’s Day 1’s move will end Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and suspend the construction of the border wall that was Trump’s major agenda throughout his four-year presidency that ends at noon on January 20. Trump believed that the constriction of a wall throughout the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

