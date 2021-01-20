Kamala Harris Pays Video Tribute To Mother, Women Who Came Before Her

Hours before her historic oath as the United States Vice President, Kamala Harris took to Twitter and posted a video tribute to her mother and all the women who came before her. The clip, which is a montage of women who influenced Harris, played along with her words from her first speech after winning the November election. In the video, Harris said that she is thinking about her and about the generations of women, including Black, Asian, White and Native American, who have paved the way for her to become the first woman Vice President.

“All the women who worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century: 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act, and now, in 2020, with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard”.

Harris added, “Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision - to see what can be unburdened by what has been - I stand on their shoulders”.

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Biden-Harris inauguration

Meanwhile, the inauguration of 46th US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take place around 10:00-10:30 PM (IST) or 11:30 AM (ET) on January 20 amid concerns of potentially armed protests across the nation. The historic swearing-in ceremony for Biden and first woman US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be one-of-a-kind with a mixture of virtual and in-person attendees owing to the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The ceremony, which will be held outside the US Capitol just weeks after the stunning attack by Trump supporters, is also taking place after a chaotic transition with Trump still left to congratulate his successor.

