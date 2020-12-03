In Key Development, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Headline TN BJP's Vel Yatra Closing

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the closing ceremony of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit's 'Vel Yatra' on December 7 at Thiruchendur as the month-long rally draws to a close. Led by state BJP president L Murugan, the Vetrivel Yatra started off on November 6 despite not getting clearances from either ally & ruling government AIADMK or the police. After being stopped and detained on multiple occasions while embarking on the Vel Yatra, the BJP is eyeing to finish the religious procession on a high and has invited the MP CM to grace the occasion in the temple town on December 7.

READ | BJP's H Raja Slams DMK, VCK For Hurting Hindu Sentiments, Reiterates Success Of Vel Yatra

MP CM Shivraj to attend Vel Yatra's closing ceremony

READ | In Tamil Nadu, Congress Holds Plough Rally To Compete With BJP's Vel Yatra; Leaders Booked

BJP's controversial Vel Yatra

The month-long 'Vel Yatra', scheduled from November 6 to December 6, faced staunch opposition from other parties in Tamil Nadu as it is believed that they have pressurized the state government to deny permission for the procession, as per reports. TN BJP, on November 2, had sought permission from the Chennai Police to undertake the 'Vel Yatra' but was refused to be given a go-ahead citing preventive measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Murugan has been detained by the police on numerous occasions across the state over the past few months for attempting to go on the 'Vel Yatra'.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit proceeded to stage the controversial 'Vetrivel Yatra' despite facing severe backlash from its ally in the state. Speaking to media gathered outside the Thiruchendur Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP Head explained the purpose of the Vel Yatra campaign. 'The intent is to pray for the people of the country amidst challenging times, where every household is affected by Corona,' he said. In his address to the media, he also noted that BJP's sole aim was to ensure the safety and happiness of its constituents in Tamil Nadu and it was willing to carry out more yatras in the name and benefit of it people.

READ | Amit Shah Meets Gurumurthy & RSS Cadre as He Wraps Up Chennai Visit On Road To TN Polls

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

READ | Amit Shah Likely To Meet Rajinikanth On Nov 21 Chennai Visit In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Polls