'In Our Hearts Forever': Mangalamkunnu Karnan Passes Away At Age 60

A popular elephant known for its height and elegance, Mangalamkunnu Karnan, passed away on January 28 at the age of 60. According to local media reports, the tusker was suffering from old age problems from quite some time and his initial medical report said that he died of cardiac arrest. The elephant, who is known for winning many heads-up competitions, will be cremated on Thursday at Walayar forests, Kerala.

60 year old Mangalamkunnu Karnan, a plachyderm who presence in temple festivals made a thousand hearts beat, passed away early morning today, due to age related illness.The elephant brought from Varnasi in 1991, it was known for its firm stand when deity placed on it. #omshanti pic.twitter.com/hIHxSEsAKG — Aswin Nandakumar (@journalistaswin) January 28, 2021

READ: Elephant Calf Falls Into Well In Bengal, Rescued

Mangalamkunnu was owned by Mangalamkunnu Parameswaran and Haridas brothers. The tusker had won many Thalappokkam (heads-up) competitions and he was 302cm tall. Mangalamkunnu also had a huge fan association in the state and his speciality was a confident posture that starts from the beginning till the end of an ezhunnallathu.

According to reports, back in 1991, Mangalamkunnu was repatriated from Varanasi and brought to Kerala. He was among the most famous elephants of Tharavadu. He had also acted in movies, including ‘Dil Se’, ‘Kathanayagan’ and ‘Narasimham’.

READ: Elephant Death: Resort Sealed, Owner Flees; Duo Remanded

Netizens condole Mangalamkunnu’s demise

Ever since the news of his demise broke, several internet users condoled his death as well. While one user wrote, “A Malayali's love for elephants is unfathomable..You will be in our hearts forever,” another added, “Lord of the Heads. Tributes to Mangalamkunnu Karna”. “Farewell tributes,” wrote third.

Mangalamkunnu Karnan passes away ......

Popular tusker Mangalamkunnu Karnana is no more. He was 60. The elephant died in the wee hours Thursday due to cardiac arrest....... pic.twitter.com/F39pk0ugVW — WeLoveIndianArmy (@WeLoveIndianAr1) January 28, 2021

Sad news. He was part of the movie Dil Se too. https://t.co/1a3NIpwEFk — अभिषेक (@dadhabhi) January 28, 2021

READ: Kamal Haasan Reacts Strongly As Elephant Passes Away In TN After Burning Tyre Hurled At It

Mangalamkunnu Karnan 💔



Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RP9aoq8nMm — Dhananjay Shenoi | धनंजय 🇮🇳 (@im_shenoi) January 28, 2021

READ: Elephant Dies After Being Attacked With Lit Tyre In TN, Celebrities Call It 'terrible'

