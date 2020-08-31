Covid-19: In Unlock 4, Maharashtra Govt Eases Curbs On Hotels, Inter-district Movement

On Monday, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. It stressed the use of face coverings, social distancing, following the practice of Work From Home as far as possible and staggering on the work hours. Legal action can be taken against persons violating the containment measures as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Currently, there are 1,93,889 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra while 5,62,401 patients have been discharged and 24,399 fatalities have been reported.

Read: Unlock 4: MHA Tells States/UTs To Not Impose Local Lockdown Outside Containment Zones

Permitted activities:

All essential and non-essential shops

Hotels and lodges can continue to operate at 100% capacity

All Group A and Group B government officers to work at 100% strength in the entire state

The staff other than Group A and Group B government officers will attend the office with 30% strength or 30 employees, whichever is more, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

In the rest of Maharashtra, the non-Group A and Group B government officers will attend the office with 50% strength or 50 employees, whichever is more

Private offices can operate up to 30% strength

A vigilant officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19

Inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission

Passenger movement by private bus operators

Outdoor physical activities with no restrictions

Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues 'Unlock 4' Guidelines; Weekend Restrictions To Continue

Prohibited activities:

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, gyms, auditoriums

International air travel except as permitted by MHA

Metro Rail

All functions and large congregations

Dine-in restaurants

Religious places for devotees

Read: West Bengal Unveils Unlock 4 Guidelines To Allow Metro Service; Gatherings Remain Barred

MHA unveils Unlock 4 guidelines

While extending the lockdown in the containment zones across India until September 30, the MHA's fresh guidelines eased many restrictions. While metro rail services have been allowed to operate from September 7, gatherings with a ceiling of 100 persons and open air theatres can recommence from September 21. The states can call 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff at a time to schools in non-containment zones for online teaching, tele-counselling, and related work.

Furthermore, students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian. On the other hand, higher educational institutions can reopen for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional courses requiring laboratory/experimental works. Most importantly, the MHA clarified that states can no longer dilute these guidelines and may impose local lockdown only after prior consultation with the Centre.

Read: Rajasthan Government Issues 'Unlock 4' Guidelines, Inter-state Travel Allowed