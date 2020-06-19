Fighter Jets, Military Chopper Activity Witnessed In Ladakh Amid IAF Chief's Visit

Following the spike in tension between India and China at the LAC, the Indian troops have increased surveillance across the border as a military chopper and fighter jet activity was seen in Ladakh's Leh on Friday. The Indian Air Force has also moved its frontline assets including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar firefighter aircraft fleet to advanced positions where they can fly in at a very short notice to carry out operations. Amid the escalated situation, the IAF chief, RKS Bhadauria visited Leh and Srinagar airbases to review the preparedness of the force on Friday.

According to ANI, American Apache attack helicopters have been deployed in the close vicinity to provide air support to the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh. Along with Apache, the Chinooks helicopters have also been deployed in and around the Leh airbase to provide the capability of rapid troops transportation and inter-valley troop transfer while Mi-17V5 medium-lift choppers are also playing an active role in the area.

Army-level talks end

On Thursday, the two countries' Major General-level talks were held more than six hours and sources said that the talks were"Cordial and positive" with both sides agreeing for more talks. Moreover, the Army has reaffirmed that all the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on June 15-16 are accounted for and no personnel is missing in action. The talks had begun at 10:30 AM at the LAC.

As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. The meeting was headed by Major General rank officer. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. India has demanded a return to status quo in May, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then.

Galwan Faceoff

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, China 'unilaterally' tried to change the status quo at the LAC and violated the previous agreements reached during the talks at Moldo which led to a violent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. 20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash.

