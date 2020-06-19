China Confirms Indian Army's Stance, Says 'No Indian Personnel Captured' In Galwan Clashes

Confirming the Indian Army's statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, on Friday, thta China has not seized any Indian personnel in the recent Indo-China Galwan clashes. On Thursday, the Indian Army had clarified that no Indian soldier were missing and that all were 'accounted for'. The Army has rubbished reports which claimed 'A number of Indian troops were captured, two Indian military officials said in interviews', adding 'A number of Indian troops were captured, two Indian military officials said in interviews'.

China has not seized any Indian personnel, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing on Friday in response to a question about the China-India border situation: China's CGTN pic.twitter.com/ujfIluRKd4 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

On Thursday, the two countries' Major General-level talks were held more than six hours and sources said that the talks were"Cordial and positive" with both sides agreeing for more talks. Moreover, the Army has reaffirmed that all the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on June 15-16 are accounted for and no personnel is missing in action. The talks had begun at 10:30 AM at the LAC.

As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. The meeting was headed by Major General rank officer. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. India has demanded a return to status quo in May, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then.

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. In total there have been 76 casualties and 20 fatalities in the clash, as reported by the Indian Army.

