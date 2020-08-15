Independence Day: Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Attempts Guinness World Record

As people are stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute has come up with the idea to use social media to create a history. The mountaineering institute has planned a Guinness World Record attempt on August 15, 2020, to promote and popularise Indian Himalaya.

Indian Himalaya has been playing a vital role in influencing the Indian economy and has been a climate and defence barrier of India. The institute said that the beauty and potential of Indian mountains are yet to be reached to the people around the world and the Guinness World Record attempt will help empower the lives of millions who depend on our mountains for their livelihood.

The objective of the organisers is to highlight the immense potential for several adventure activities in the Indian Himalaya and change the global perception. It will help attract the world’s attention to the fact that India is the custodian of 73 per cent of a culturally diverse Himalayan range. It will also help promote the numerous unclimbed peaks in the Indian Himalaya waiting to be explored.

GWR attempt on Facebook

It will be achieved via Facebook by social media users sharing a picture on a mountain. Himalayan Mountaineering Institute has appealed masses to join hands and be part of the Guinness World Record attempt besides promoting adventure, nature, cultural and religious tourism in Indian Himalaya to encourage domestic tourism.

The project is fully supported by Gp Capt Jai Kishan, Principal Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, along with Shekhar Babu Bachinepally, trainee Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. Both are renowned mountaineers and recipients of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure award. The institute said that the GWR attempt is purely for the sake of our mountains and generating economy for small villages in Indian Himalaya. Social media users interested in the GWR attempt can visit mountainsofindia.com more details.

