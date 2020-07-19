Abducted Sikh Leader In Afghanistan Released; India Appreciates Efforts By Afghan Govt

The Indian government on Saturday expressed appreciation for the Afghanistan government and the tribal leaders there for their efforts in rescuing Hindu and Sikh community leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva who was abducted by the terrorists.

"We convey our appreciation to the Government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

We welcome the safe return of Shri Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh community in #Afghanistan.



We convey our appreciation to the Afghan leadership, security forces and tribal elders whose efforts secured the return. — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) July 18, 2020

In a statement, the MEA said the "targeting and persecution" of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern.

The day Sachdeva was kidnapped the Indian Government had condemned the act of the terrorists and hoped that the Afghanistan Government would be able to secure safe and early release of the Sikh leader. Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province on June 22.

"We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists. The targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

This is not the first attack on the minorities in Afghanistan as the terror forces in the region with the help of their "external supporters" carry out attacks and abductions of minority leaders and community members. On March 25, a heinous and cowardly attack on the Kabul Gurudwara had killed at least 25 people and injured another 15 according to reports. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) which is an arm of Islamic State (IS) in Pakistan and Afghanistan, claimed the attack, while Indian intelligence also hinted at the role of Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Indian Government has also decided to facilitate safe passage and return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members who are the minority of the land and are facing persecution or security threats in Afghanistan to India.

(With ANI inputs)