MHA Seeks Report From Rajasthan Secretary On Phone Tapping Amid Political Tussle: Sources

In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state, as per ANI sources. The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain after tapes were leaked with these persons allegedly conversing about money transactions. Jain and 2 other BJP leaders- Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have been arrested by the SOG.

MHA seeks report on phone tapping

Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from #Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP dares Gehlot to hold floor test; BTP supports CM

BJP: 'Will decide on defamation suit'

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Rajasthan BJP chief Dr. Satish Poonia asked the whereabouts and authenticity of the 'leaked tapes'. Reiterating Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's denial, he said that such allegations were done to defame the BJP. Moreover, he said that BJP will consult and decide on filing a defamation suit against Congress. Similarly, Leader of Opposition - Gulab Chandra Kataria and former CM Vasundhara Raje have questioned the authority of the state government to 'bug' their own MLAs, raising claims on its legality.

BJP slams Congress' 'leaked tapes' & horse-trading allegations; mulls defamation suit

Congress presents 'leaked tapes' in court

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. The court has now ordered Jain to a four-day remand of the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police. Moreover, sources state that accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. The SOG team has also visited hotels in Haryana to issue a notice to the 19 rebel MLAs to collect evidence in the form of voice samples.

CM Ashok Gehlot meets Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra after BTP formally endorses him

Rajasthan battle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. While Pilot maintained that the will not be joining BJP, the Congress has sacked him as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers, issuing all 19 MLAs disqualification notice by Speaker. Pilot has challenged this in Rajasthan High Court and it has been stayed till Tuesday, while the hearing is scheduled on Monday. After formally receiving the support of 2 BTP MLAs, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called upon Governor Kalraj Mishra to submit a list of MLAs supporting his government.

BTP formally extends support to CM Ashok Gehlot; Congress claims support of 109 MLAs