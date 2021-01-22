India Aims To Consolidate Multi-faceted Relations With US Under Biden Administration: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday asserted that India would work closely with the United States under the new leadership of President Joe Biden to strengthen bilateral ties and to remain engaged at all levels. While addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the two countries would further work together on global challenges of common interest.

"On January 20th after President Joe Biden assumed charge, PM Modi had sent him best wishes via Twitter. And as the new administration takes shape, we will continue to remain engaged at all levels and further consolidate the vibrant and multi-faceted bilateral relations and work together on global challenges of common interest. As regard for the priorities, it would be to further strengthen our global strategic partnership," Anurag Srivastava stated.

The MEA spokesperson also revealed that PM Modi had held a telephone conversation with President Biden last year on November 17 where the duo had exchanged views on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. "Both Biden and Prime Minister affirmed their interest in working together to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership. They had also exchanged views on shared priorities and global challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

PM Modi congratulates President Biden

As Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States of America, PM Modi took to Twitter to wish him a successful term, expressing his desire to work with Biden for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Moreover, PM Modi stated that both countries are united in addressing "common challenges" and advancing global peace and security.

"My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," PM Modi tweeted.

After the 78-year-old assumed office, he showed his allegiance and respect for the Indian-American community by nominating them for key positions in his administration. A week before his inauguration, Biden announced 20 key White Hosue positions for people of Indian origin including that of Assistant Press Secretary amongst others. In a first, the American administration would also include two who trace their roots to Kashmir.

