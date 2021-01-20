Joe Biden's Administration To Focus On Domestic Terrorism After Capitol Riots

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn-in tomorrow in a toned-down event. According to the reports by CNN, the Biden administration will be focussing on domestic terrorism. Also, this administration is expected to make a series of early announcements of NSC personnel focused on the threat.

Just before the inauguration, thousands of American pro-gun activists, militia members and white supremacists descended on Virginia's capitol building in a bid to protest proposed restrictions on gun ownership. According to Associated Press, on January 18, several gun-rights advocates gathered outside Richmond, waving flags with messages of support for outgoing President Donald Trump. The rally gathered just hours before Virginia state lawmakers met for “Lobby day”.

The crowd gathered saw heavy police presence, with both uniformed and plainclothes officers. The rally was organised on Martin Luther King Jr Day, a holiday which marks the legacy of the African-American civil rights leader. Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organised appearance each year. Last year, thousands of gun-rights activists from across the country flooded the Capitol and the surrounding area in protest of a new Democratic majority’s push to enact new gun restrictions.

Governor urges to stay ‘vigilant’

Meanwhile, the FBI issued a warning about the potential for violence at state capitols in the aftermath of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. However, there were no reports of major incidents over the weekend and only small groups of right-wing protesters gathered outside heavily fortified statehouses around the country on Sunday. In comments to gun-control advocates, Governor Ralph Northam also urged the activists to stay “vigilant” and to continue working to elect lawmakers who support what the governor said were common-sense gun restrictions.

(Image Credits: AP)