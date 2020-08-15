Independence Day: India Air Force Extends Warm Greetings With A Powerful Video | Watch

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Independence Day extended its greetings to countrymen on behalf of Chief of Air Staff, Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and all air warriors with a special hair-raising video. The Indian Air Force shared the video on its official Instagram handle featuring its mighty fleet, its cadets, the technologies it owns, among other things. The video featured legendary Indian singer AR Rehman's song 'Maa Tujhe Salam' as background score. "Indian Air Force extends warm greetings to all on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. Jai Hind," IAF captioned the post.

The post since being shared a few hours ago has garnered more than 3,17,000 views and counting. Netizens have flooded the post with comments wishing each other and the soldiers who are doing the thankless job of securing our borders. "May you touch with the sky with glory and serve our country with prosperity! Jai hind!!" one user wrote. Another user commented, "Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."

Independence Day celebrations

As the ritual goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the Indian flag at the Red Fort, from where he also announced the vision for the next couple of years. PM Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and talked about taking the optical fiber cable project to the six lakh untouched villages of India. As the Prime Minister addressed the nation, he asserted India's commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, adding that we have to move ahead from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government in this regard. Prime Minister Modi also listed the achievements of his government and touched upon crucial points such as the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, COVID-19 vaccine, the recent LAC clash with China and India's foreign policy.

