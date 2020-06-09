LAC Standoff: India And China Disengage At Multiple Points In Eastern Ladakh

Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), disengagement at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh was seen on Tuesday. Earlier it was stated that Indian and Chinese officials will continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas.

However, troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galway area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back.

The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI. Because of the talks to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres, they said.



The sources said to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas. Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that "Talks with China are on at military and diplomatic level. The June 6 talks were very positive and both the countries have agreed to continue talks to resolve the ongoing tussle" while assuring the country that "leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India's pride and self-respect." The issue started early last month when the Chinese started building up militarily along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and started deploying troops at multiple locations along the LAC including Finger area, Pangong Tso Lake, and the Galway valley.

Earlier in the day, members of the Indian military team are in Chushul preparing for talks with China which are likely to be held in the next few days. This comes a few days after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo on Sunday between the two nation.

The team has been provided with directions and instructions from the Army headquarters and government officials to help in the resolution of the matter which has entered its second month now.

"Members of the military team are in Chushul and preparing for talks expected to be held in the next few days," sources told ANI.

