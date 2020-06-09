TMC Calls Amit Shah's Speech 'the Usual Rhetoric'; Pokes Fun At Indo-China Standoff

As public gatherings and rallies are not permitted due to the coronavirus, political parties have taken their verbal wars on social media. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over his first-ever virtual 'Jan sabha' for Bengal on Tuesday, in which he blazed out all guns at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with an array of allegations. Virtual allegations were met by virtual retaliation by the Trinamool Congress, soon after the speech ended.

MP Abhishek Banerjee called Shah's speech the 'usual rhetoric' and with 'no substance'. He wrote, "As usual the speech of @AmitShah Ji was all rhetoric and no substance. Nonetheless, since he has talked about his dream of seeing ‘EXIT’ of TMC, I would like to ask him one more time - “When are the Chinese EXITING our territory”. TMC's young gun also came up with hashtag on Twitter, which read '#BengalRejectsAmitShah'.

During his speech, Shah promised that all schemes made by the NDA will be implemented in Bengal, the moment a BJP CM will assumes office.

TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan questioned the fulfilment of the earlier promises of NDA. "In 2014, there were Promises of Achhe Din by virtual rally, then came Demonetization, Rising Inflation, Unemployment, NRC/CAA, mismanaged Covid19 issue, Ignored migrant workers’ crisis. People of Bengal are not blind to fall for the trap", wrote the Basirhat MP on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress hit it out on Shah's speech, it went on to allege that Shah had put India's 'inclusivity' to danger.

".@AmitShah, someone who's himself put the inclusivity of India in danger, talks about 'restoring' the culture of #Bengal. Doesn't he remember, it was @MamataOfficial who restored statue of Vidya Sagar, vandalised by his men in front of his own eyes."

As 2021 nears, the election campaign processes and verbal wars all are heading digital.

