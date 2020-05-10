Indian & Chinese Soldiers In Aggressive Stand-off Near Sikkim Border; Since Disengaged

Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defence forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in north Sikkim. The confrontation is reported to have taken place near the Naku La Sector and was solved later after local-level talks between the authorities.

Border stand off in Sikkim

Incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour & minor injuries occurred on both sides, troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue: Indian Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

Minor injuries were reported on both sides, and Indian Army sources went on to state that as per established protocol, the stand-off was resolved mutually. Such kind of an incident has taken place after some amount of time in the region, almost 2 years after the Dokalam stand-off.

