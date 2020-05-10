Last Updated:

Indian & Chinese Soldiers In Aggressive Stand-off Near Sikkim Border; Since Disengaged

Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defence forces were involved in a stand-off with the Chinese counterparts near the India-China border

Indian Army

Indian Army sources on Sunday morning stated that the defence forces were involved in a stand-off with their Chinese counterparts near the India-China border in north Sikkim. The confrontation is reported to have taken place near the Naku La Sector and was solved later after local-level talks between the authorities. 

Border stand off in Sikkim

Minor injuries were reported on both sides, and Indian Army sources went on to state that as per established protocol, the stand-off was resolved mutually. Such kind of an incident has taken place after some amount of time in the region, almost 2 years after the Dokalam stand-off.

