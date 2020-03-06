India And Italy Join Hands For Positive Bilateral & Global Agenda Amid Coronavirus Scare

With 31 people now having tested positive in India for Coronavirus, India and Italy are working together on dealing with the situation for a positive bilateral and global agenda. Globally, more than 3,300 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and as many as 80 other countries.

Taking to Twitter, Vikar Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs apprised about the development along with Italian Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca and stated that the two countries are working closely.

Namaste Italy! Working closely with Italian Ambassador HE Vincenzo de Luca on the agenda for India-Italy ties and recent developments pertaining to #COVID2019 @ItalyinIndia @IndiainItaly pic.twitter.com/T4adI6U0gM — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) March 6, 2020

In India, a majority of cases were found among a group of Italian tourists, with 15 people testing positive for the virus. All of them contracted the disease from a 69-year-old man currently being treated in Jaipur, who had possibly carried the infection from Italy. The first confirmed patient from Delhi also had a travel history to Italy.

Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 31

Another person has tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total confirmed cases in India to 31 as of March 6. The latest case has been confirmed in New Delhi. The patient had a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia and resides in Uttam Nagar in the national capital. The update was provided by the Health Ministry on Friday morning.

The Health Ministry has also advised the citizens from across the country to avoid mass gatherings. In a notification issued on Friday morning, the Ministry stated that all mass gatherings may be "avoided or postponed till the disease spread is contained." The notification further stated that if mass gatherings are organized, states will have to take "necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILIs) including Covid-19.

