India Announces $450 Mn To Sri Lanka Including $50 Mn For Counter-terrorism

After holding talks with newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance of USD 400 million to Sri Lanka. Condemning the April 21 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, PM Modi extended another USD 50 million for building up capacity for counter-terrorism in the island nation. "India has always condemned and fought against terrorism. India is extending a USD 50million line of credit to Sri Lanka to fight terrorism," PM Modi said.

The financial assistance was provided to Sri Lanka to strengthen its economy. And to construct houses for Tamil origin people in Sri Lanka of which 46,000 houses have already been built and another 14,000 houses will be constructed. Also, financial assistance is given to boost solar projects in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan President expresses gratitude

In a bid to thank PM Modi, the Lankan President said, “I want to thank him for offering a fifty million dollar line of credit to enhance the capabilities of the intelligence agencies”. He added, "With India, our corporation is multi-faceted with priority given to security-related matters.”

Rajapaksa is on a three-day visit to India. This visit is his first international visit after taking over as the President of Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Rajapaksa on his recent election victory and said it is a matter of honor that the Lankan president chose India for his first foreign trip.

"I want to extend my hearty congratulation to President Gotayaba for his election victory. I want to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for successfully concluding the election process," PM Modi said. "It is a matter of honor for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip and gave us the opportunity to honor him in India within two weeks of taking office," he added.

PM Modi and President Rajapaksa held a discussion on a wide range of issues including mutual security and against terrorism. They also discussed the issue of fishermen. The Sri Lanka President on Friday assured that his country will take steps to release the Indian fishermen's boats which are in the island nation's custody.

