PM Modi Highlights Import Of Lanka Prez Rajapaksa Making India His 1st Overseas Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday morning, during the latter's first State visit since becoming the President of Sri Lanka a few weeks ago. Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy to receive Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his first overseas visit as the President of Sri Lanka. His visit is a testimony to the time-tested ties between India and Sri Lanka and will help strengthen our bonds as well as energise our partnership."

On Friday morning, EAM S Jaishankar met with President Rajapaksa for a meeting and after the meeting, the latter received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which included a 21-gun salute. He also delivered greetings after the welcome, where he thanked President Kovind and PM Modi for the welcome and the invite to India. He also said that he expected the meeting and the talks between the two nations to rise to a higher level during his Presidency and that the government work for the benefit of the people. The two leaders are expected to deliver official remarks after the meeting.

President Rajapaksa also met National Security Advisor (NSA) Chief Ajit Doval on Friday morning.

PM Modi, during his congratulatory call to President Rajapaksa after the latter assumed office, invited him to India for bilateral talks. One of the topics of discussion is expected to be 'on the process of national reconciliation to arrive at a solution that meets the aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace, and dignity.'

