Breaking News Live Updates: US Airstrikes In Syria, Protests Against Pakistan In London

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, held an in-person meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as a part of the latter’s maiden visit to India. According to a press release, both the leaders discussed ‘mutual areas of interest’ including green energy, infrastructure, and the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It is imperative to note that under NMP, the finance ministry estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6.0 lakh crores through core assets of the Central Government from FY 2022 to FY 2025.
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ms @trussliz to discuss mutual areas of interest in New Delhi today. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Ng1u77kQRa— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 22, 2021
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, 22 October met with the European Commission’s Executive-Vice President Frans Timmermans in New Delhi. According to the Twitter update by the EAM, both officials exchanged views on Afghanistan and climate action changes. Jaishankar and Timmermans also indulged in a “good discussion” over the expansion of the India-EU partnership along with trade and investment, connectivity and Indo-pacific.
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale rejected Left-Right binary of modern-day political discourse and asserted that India has space for ideas of both sides. Speaking at the launch of the book- The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and Quest for a Non-Western Worldview by RSS national executive member Ram Madhav on Friday, Hosabale opined that "Hindutva is neither Right nor Left". Revealing that many of the ideas emanating from the RSS are "leftist" in nature, he opined that the ideological and geographical divide has blurred in the post-globalization era.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23, Saturday morning arrived in Jammu and Kashmir for his three-day visit. The Home Minister is scheduled to hold a high-level security meeting on the first day of his visit. It is important to mention that this is Shah's first visit to the valley region since the abrogation of Article 370. Top sources in the establishment have confirmed to Republic that a high-level security meet has been called in at Srinagar and all the officials who are part of the security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir will be taking part in the same.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet slammed the ruling party- BJP and said that she will be visiting the state on 28th ahead of the elections. 'Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations!' tweeted Mamata Banerjee.
In a massive development, the US military claimed to have killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria, a US Central Command Spokesman said. “The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” US Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement late on Friday.
The central government has filed a fresh affidavit before Delhi High Court against social media major WhatsApp. The government made it clear that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook cannot challenge the new IT Rules before the court as they are foreign entities. The government also alleged that WhatsApp's new privacy policy which allows sharing of Information with Facebook can harm national security, harmony and sovereignty.
The Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission, Pune, has issued summons to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla, asking them to appear in person before the commission on November 8. This comes at a time when the ex-Mumbai top cop continues to remain 'absconding'.
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in a number of summits this fortnight which will include travel abroad. The first on the list for the Prime Minister is the ASEAN-India Summit, which he will attend virtually. Following this are the G20 Summit in Italy's Rome and the COP26 Summit in Scotland's Glasgow, which he will attend in person along with other world leaders.
"22nd of October is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the day in 1947 when Pakistan invaded our land and occupied us and since then our basic necessities are violated and we get no basic facilities. We are suffering since that day. Our demands in London are for the international community to help us to force Pakistan to get out of Jammu and Kashmir and let people decide about their future and the interesting thing here is Pakistan is not a legitimate but an illegal invader and occupied us. India and the people of Jammu Kashmir need to decide what should be the future of people and what sort of relationship both should have. India should help J&K to get Pakistan out," added Sajjad Raja.
Strengthening India’s defense capabilities, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha.
The missile was fired from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated flight path at subsonic speed. The missile provides a significant advantage as it can be used as an aerial target for the evaluation of various missile systems.
Moreover, the weapon's low altitude flight capability with a radio altimeter in the loop was also demonstrated. Besides, the IR flares were ignited from the ground station during the test flight.