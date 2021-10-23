Breaking News Live Updates: US Airstrikes In Syria, Protests Against Pakistan In London

The protests were launched by National Equality Party and here's what the party Chairman asserted:

"22nd of October is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the day in 1947 when Pakistan invaded our land and occupied us and since then our basic necessities are violated and we get no basic facilities. We are suffering since that day. Our demands in London are for the international community to help us to force Pakistan to get out of Jammu and Kashmir and let people decide about their future and the interesting thing here is Pakistan is not a legitimate but an illegal invader and occupied us. India and the people of Jammu Kashmir need to decide what should be the future of people and what sort of relationship both should have. India should help J&K to get Pakistan out," added Sajjad Raja.