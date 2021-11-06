Breaking News Live Updates: J&K Dengue Log, Fuel Prices, NIA To Probe Pro Khalistan Groups

Quick links:
The Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to conduct a first-of-its-kind national-level seminar concerning border management starting from November 8 till November 10, 2021. The seminar which is mainly aimed at analysing the various emerging challenges concerning the Indian borders and national security will be held at the BSF Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Tekanpur. The news was confirmed by BSF on its official Twitter handle further informing that the seminar will look forward to analysing the challenges and chalking out a comprehensive operational plan and also outlining other key points required for improvements concerning national security.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with party leaders & workers staged a protest outside Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Chandigarh demanding "compensation to farmers for reducing the high prices of petrol-diesel"
(Photo courtesy: SAD) pic.twitter.com/TIWBf104FP
mid its tussle with China, the United States has revealed that the former attempted to prevent India from deepening its ties with Washington. The Pentagon in its report has stated that amid its border tensions with India, China 'continued taking incremental and tactical actions' to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In addition, it also stated that Beijing attempted to hinder New Delhi's relations with Washington.
"China has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the United States," the Pentagon report stated.
earing up for re-election in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that he will contest the forthcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Speaking to reporters on Friday he said that the party's parliamentary board decides who will contest from where. Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.
Asked if he will contest the assembly polls early next year, the CM told reporters, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say". He added, "The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where".
His rival - Akhilesh Yadav - has already ruled out contesting the polls, preferring the Legislative Council route if SP wins. . Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh is the chief minister face of his party.
Cracking down on terror suspects, a high-level team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited Canada on November 4-5 for coordinating ongoing terror investigations, stated the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. Sources told Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sem that the three-member NIA team is investigating secessionist organisations supporting the creation of Khalistan, like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) are also being probed. During the four-day visit by the team headed by an IG-level officer, outfits like SFJ, Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Tiger Force will be probed, as per sources.
Sources added that the alleged foreign funding from Canada, the UK, USA, Australia, France and Germany to such outfits will also be probed. The High Commission stated that senior Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers and NIA officials have discussed collating evidence, successful prosecution of the accused in both Canada and India in such cases. Moreover, the NIA has held additional meetings with officers in Canada's International Crime and Counter-terrorism Bureau and International Affairs Division of public safety. India has also invited its Candidan counterparts to India to continue the collaboration.
On Wednesday, the Centre slashed central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Several states had followed the Centre's decision and announced a cut in taxes.
The fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am. Petrol in Mumbai is currently priced at Rs 109.98 while in Chennai it is priced at 101.40. Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi are currently at 103.97 and in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 104.67. Here's a city-wise list of fuel prices on Saturday. Check fuel prices in major cities
During the early hours of November 5, the Indian Coast Guard in Karnataka rescued seven fishermen and doused the fire in the boat they were in near Karwar. The fire mishap was reported around 10 pm to the Marine Rescue Sub Centre in Mangalore about IFB Varda being ablaze and the rescue operation is said to have taken over three hours amid inclement weather.
While no casualty has been reported, the rescued fishermen have been sent to the district hospital for medical attention. The Coastal Guard vessel C 155 provided aid to IFB Varda by towing the gutted boat to Karwar fishing dock at 4 am. The Coastal Security Police has initiated an investigation but initial reports have suggested that the ill-fated boat caught fire due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse.
On November 5, Jammu and Kashmir reported over 1,000 fresh mosquito-borne infections with a majority of 659 cases logged in the Jammu district. Subsequently, the authorities have been prompted to intensify measures to contain the menace and the source of the same. According to officials, 194 cases were recorded in Kathua, nearly 94 dengue cases were diagnosed in the Samba district of the Union Territory. They further informed that the malariologist department of medical institutions and local civic bodies have amplified the measures to curb the surge in dengue cases in the Jammu division