Breaking News Live Updates: J&K Dengue Log, Fuel Prices, NIA To Probe Pro Khalistan Groups

earing up for re-election in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that he will contest the forthcoming assembly polls if his party decides so. Speaking to reporters on Friday he said that the party's parliamentary board decides who will contest from where. Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Asked if he will contest the assembly polls early next year, the CM told reporters, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say". He added, "The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where".

His rival - Akhilesh Yadav - has already ruled out contesting the polls, preferring the Legislative Council route if SP wins. . Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh is the chief minister face of his party.