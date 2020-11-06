China's PLA Facing Consequences For Its Misadventures Along The LAC: Gen Bipin Rawat

As the eighth round of corps commander level talks is underway, the Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat has said that the situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense amidst transgressions & belligerent actions by the Chinese. Speaking at the diamond jubilee seminar of the National Defence College, in a reference to the current border situation, Gen Rawat said People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm & strong response.

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Celebrate Dusshera With Troops Along The LAC

General Bipin Rawat: 'Situation along LAC remains tense'

General Rawat also said that in the overall security calculus, border confrontation, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted indicating that situation along Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense. India has been firm on complete de-escalation of Chinese troops from all friction points along the LAC and has pushed China for the same in last seven rounds. A consensus was made on freezing the movement of troops by both the countries after the sixth round of talks that were held on September 21 and since then a status quo is maintained along the LAC but General Rawat's remarks clearly indicate that the situation along the border still remains tense and India is putting strong efforts to resolve the issue peacefully in spite of China's assertive approach.

READ | After LAC Clashes, Relationship Between India-China 'profoundly Disturbed': EAM Jaishankar

CDS also pointed out that China's PLA is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces. India has strongly placed its troops, weapons, aircraft and other defence establishments along the LAC and remains highly prepared with strategic, military and diplomatic support.

Defence forces of the country are also well planned and prepared for a long haul in the region for the winters with special clothing and equipment. Recently India has also received its first consignment of extreme winter clothing from US and the Indian soldiers are deployed with this clothing and sigsauer rifles from the US. General Rawat also said, our posturing is unambiguous; we will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control and border confrontations and unprovoked military actions spiralling into larger conflict can't be discounted.

READ | UAE Envoy, General Bipin Rawat Discuss Defence Cooperation Over Phone Call

Rajnath Singh: 'No one can take even an inch of our land'

Prior to CDS' statements, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also strongly conveyed that no one can take even an inch of our land. External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar has also made it clear that India believes in peace and tranquillity and the relationship between India is deeply disturbed and India will not accept any unilateral attempt in changing the status quo.

Amid the ongoing 8th round of dialogue General Rawat also said that China is uneasy because of India's strong control over the whole situation. He also slammed Pakistan for its unabated proxy war in J-K accompanied by vicious anti-India rhetoric that has taken Indo-Pak ties to a new low.

READ | Boost For Indian Army; Jawans At LAC Outfitted With New Extreme Cold Gear & Sig Rifles

Reiterating the treachery of Pakistan Gen Rawat said, Surgical, Balakot strikes were a strong message that Pak no longer enjoys impunity of pushing terrorists into India under nuclear bogey.

According to CDS, New Indian template to deal with terror has injected uncertainty in Pakistan that has continued to remain the epicentre of armed Islamic insurgency & terrorism. For three decades now,

Pakistan army & it's intelligence agency ISI have been waging a proxy war in J&K. Pakistan has now increasingly resorted to non-kinetic means by launching vicious anti-India rhetoric on social media & propagating false communal narrative to create social disharmony within India, added Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat

READ | China Acknowledges 'PLA Soldier Crossed LAC', Appeals To India For His Speedy Release