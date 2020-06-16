India-China Faceoff: Chinese Mouthpiece Silent On Casualties; Its Journalists Say 5 Dead

As per journalists serving at Chinese state-run media, as many as five Chinese PLA soldiers were killed and eleven were injured in the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies on Monday night at the LAC. In a huge flashpoint at the LAC three Indian Army personnel were martyred.

It was during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh that the violent face-off took place. The loss of lives on the Indian side include a Colonel and two Jawans. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation - this meeting has been ongoing since 745am.

As per the latest update, there had been no firing of bullets; rather rocks and clubs were used. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service Chiefs and the External Affairs Minister. The Defence Minister will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment. — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

China's statement

China has issued a statement responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening. It has called on India to not take unilateral actions. The Chinese foreign ministry said that Indian Army violated 'consensus'. It accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers..

"Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state-owned news portal. Further, the Chinese foreign ministry said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation."

India China border tensions

India and China have been at loggerheads and several skirmishes have been reported in the past month, though no casualties. The first report came on May 9 when clash was reported between the military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. On May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

While India and China maintained that tension will be diffused bilaterally and peacefully, Donald Trump, president of the United States of America offered to mediate. Moreover, the US has reiterated its support against Chinese probing of Indian sovereignty. In response to this, a Chinese mouthpiece claimed that India has formed an 'illusion of strategic superiority toward China' and warned that India should not be 'fooled by the US' as Washington is only trying to serve its own strategic interest to maintain pressure on China, and not 'other countries geopolitical interests'. It went on to declare that China will not give up 'any inch of territory'.

However, both India and China issued statements regarding peaceful resolution after Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. While New Delhi described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere', Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control'. Moreover, COAS Naravane also said that situation is under control. Earlier while speaking to Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that diplomatic channels between both nations are talking, but India won't undermine its self-respect this time.

