PM Modi Thanks Trump For Birthday Greeting, Makes 'humanity' Pitch For India-US Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for extending warm wishes on his 70th birthday. Responding to Trump’s greeting on Twitter, PM Modi said the friendship between India and the US, which reflects in the bonding between the two leaders, “is strong and is a good force for humanity.”

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity. https://t.co/P848MBkYBr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020

Wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday, Donald Trump had described PM Modi as a "great leader" and a "loyal friend." Taking to Twitter, Trump shared a photo of his first visit to India, in which he and Modi are seen holding their hands high at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. US First Lady Melania Trump is also seen joining them on the stage.

I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend! pic.twitter.com/CWlVkHk16X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Both PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share good chemistry and the two leaders never leave any opportunity to display their bonhomie to the world, highlighting the strong and fruitful partnership between India and the US. In September 2019, the Prime Minister had visited America, where he addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Texas along with Donald Trump.

Greetings pour in for PM Modi

Several leaders in India and across the world extended their greetings to PM Modi to mark to 70th birthday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among those to convey their best wishes to PM Narendra Modi. Wishes poured in from Bollywood stars as well, Anupam Kher, Daler Mehndi, Manoj Joshi were among those who expressed pride about having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, while highlighting his achievements and praising his qualities. The Prime Minister thanked everyone for their wishes.

'Follow COVID-19 protocols' as birthday gift

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and also to wear it well as in the mask should cover one's nose and mouth. He reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ with a focus on social distancing and avoid crowded places. Lastly, PM Modi advised people to improve their immunity in a bid to 'make our planet healthy'

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

