Jaishankar Extends Greetings To Lebanon On National Day, Reiterates Solidarity & Support

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, on November 22, extended his wishes to government and people of Lebanon on their National Day. Congratulating them in a tweet, he reiterated India’s support to the Middle Eastern nation in their struggle to battle “national challenges”.

Congratulate the Government and people of Lebanon on the occasion of their National Day. Reiterate our support and solidarity as they meet national challenges. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 22, 2020

Lebanese independence or National Day is marked on November 22 every year, in commemoration of the end of 23 years long French mandate in 1943. While a military parade is traditionally held, all national celebrations have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India-Lebanon relations

India and Lebanon have historically enjoyed friendly diplomatic relations. Both the nations, share multiple commonalities which include a democratic, parliamentary system of government based on a written constitution, basic freedoms and human rights, a market economy along with having “educated English speaking professionals”.

“The fact that India kept its Embassy in Beirut open and functioning throughout the civil war from 1975 to 1990 [closing very briefly from 5 August to 16 October 1989], in contrast to the Embassies of a large number of other countries, is greatly appreciated by the Lebanese, together with India’s traditionally strong linkages with the Arab world and our steadfast support for the Palestine cause,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement describing mutual relations with Lebanon.

Besides being torn by a constant war with Israel and depleting value of the currency, Lebanon was jolted in August after a massive explosion struck the Port of Beirut. Following a massive shuffle in the country's government and appointment of Saad Hariri as Prime Minister, the country is currently in the process of rebuilding itself.

