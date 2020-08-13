India Extends $1 Million Assistance To Antigua And Barbuda To Battle COVID-19

India has offered USD 1 Million assistance to Antigua and Barbuda to help them battle the pandemic coronavirus by supplying COVID-19 aid. The main aim of the assistance extended by India is to improve the medical facilities and capacities of Antigua and Barbuda to fight the novel coronavirus.

The Indian High Commission in Guyana tweeted on 7 August, "HC @drkjsrini virtually handed over life-saving medical supplies, PPE equipment, ventilators etc to Hon @gastonbrowne PM #AntiguaBarbuda under Indian assistance of US$1 mn to combat #COVID19,"

India extends medical assistance to Antigua & Barbuda

This is not the first time that India has provided assistance to countries during vulnerable times. In a similar incident, India had offered USD 1 Million to every Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country. There are in total 20 developing countries in the group of CARICOM. The Indian High Commission issued a statement to Guyana on Friday saying, "This assistance of USD 1 million from India will be used for improving health infrastructure in Antigua and Barbuda, for procurement of life-saving medical supplies and equipment like ventilators, etc."

The medical supplies which were sent under this assistance including ventilators, full cover goggles, disposable gowns, face shields, surgical gloves and examination gloves have already reached their specified destinations. In the earlier months of COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India had sent 10,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets as a gesture of goodwill and support in tough times to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to combat COVID-19. The country also extended $1 Million medical aid assistance to North Korea as well for the WHO's Anti-Tuberculosis Mission.

The medical supplies along with medicines were handed over to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne by the Indian High Commission KJ Srinivasa.

The High Commission said, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda's proposal for assistance and collaboration named 'Strengthening national Health capacities and reducing socioeconomic and human development negative impacts of COVID19 crisis in Antigua and Barbuda' was processed under India-UNDP Fund managed by United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) and the guidelines of the Sustainable Development Goal.

(with inputs ANI)