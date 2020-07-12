'Whole World Is Witnessing India’s Successful Battle Against COVID-19': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the world is appreciating India for its successful battle against Coronavirus pandemic, despite being one of the most populous countries.

“Everyone thought how will a country like India battle COVID-19. There were many apprehensions, but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought here,” he said.

The Home Minister was speaking at the mega tree plantation drive initiated by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers' Training Academy in Haryana’s Kadarpur village. Lauding the contribution of Indian forces during this pandemic, Amit Shah said that they fight against terrorism as well as Coronavirus.

READ | 'Key Futuristic Project': Amit Shah Lauds Rewa Solar Project, Thanks PM Modi For Launch

READ | COVID-19: India's Recovery Overshoot Active Cases, Recovery Rate Near 63%

“In India's battle against COVID-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against COVID with help of people,” Shah said.

The Home Minister hailed the plantation drive and said that the trees chosen for plantation consist of those which had a long life and would benefit the future generations. The CAPFs aim to collectively plant around 10 lakh saplings across the country.

READ | 'World Can Learn Sustainable Living From India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic': Prince Charles

(With inputs from agency)

(Image credits: PTI)