India Gives Nepal Rs 96 Crore As Post-earthquake Support For Rehabilitation Purposes

India has handed over cheques worth 1.54 billion Nepalese Rupees (approx. INR 96 crores) to Nepal under its post-earthquake reconstruction commitment. Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of India, handed over cheques to Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance of Nepal on September 22, said the embassy.

The financial assistance has been provided for rehabilitation purposes after the 2015 earthquake wreaked havoc in the Himalayan nation and claimed over 9,000 lives. India has committed $150 million in grant and Line of Credit towards housing sector projects supported by the Government of India.

India has reimbursed about $72 million from the grant for housing sector construction with the latest handover. The embassy said in a statement that 92 per cent of the houses, out of 50,000 pledged by the Government of India, in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts has been rebuilt. It added that the government has committed support for the reconstruction of 70 schools and 1 library under $ 50 million grant assistance.

“Out of this, the first tranche of USD 4.2 million for ongoing schools was reimbursed to Government of Nepal,” the embassy said. “Government of India remains committed to continuing supporting the people and Government of Nepal in their post-earthquake recovery efforts,” it added.

Read: Nepal Citizens Protest At China's Kathmandu Embassy After Spotting Land-grab Backstabbing

Read: PM Modi Thanks Prime Ministers Of Nepal And Bhutan For 'warm Birthday Wishes'

New website on reconstruction initiatives

On September 22, Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and CEO of National Reconstruction Authority, Sushil Gyewali, jointly launched the CBRI project website on post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives in the education sector. Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a statement that the website is a one-stop, user-friendly window for all information related to education projects under GOI-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives. The website is accessible at goicbrinepal.com.

“Education, health and cultural restoration projects including 70 schools, 1 library, 147 health facilities and 28 cultural heritage sector projects are under implementation for reconstruction/retrofitting,” the statement read.

Read: Nepal Landslide: Police And Security Forces Start Search Operation, 11 Killed

Read: Nepal And China To Reveal New Height Of Mount Everest After COVID Pandemic Delay

(Image: Twitter / @IndiaInNepal)