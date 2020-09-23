Nepal Citizens Protest At China's Kathmandu Embassy After Spotting Land-grab Backstabbing

Massive protests broke out in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu on Wednesday over Beijing's encroachment of Nepal territories in northern Humla district. China has encroached Nepal territory by illegally constructing nine buildings in Lapcha-Limi region of Humla. While protesting, the Nepali citizens chanted slogans of 'Go Back China' and 'China murdabad'

'Found eight more buildings in our visit'

Citing a media report, Nepali news portal Khabarhub reported that a recent investigation by Assistant Chief District Officer Dalbahadur Hamal of Humla from August 30 to September 9 has revealed China's encroachment into the territory of Nepal. Assistant CDO had visited the site after locals reported the information of the unauthorised buildings being constructed by China.

Khabarhub quoted a member of the monitoring team maintaining anonymity as saying, "We could see the buildings from a distance. We had heard rumours about a building being constructed by China there but found eight more in our visit." The matter has been reported to the Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In June, a Nepal government report said that China is using road construction in Tibet to occupy Nepali land and may establish border outposts in near future. It was also reported that China had merged Nepal's Gorkha district's Rui village with its territories.

A Nepalese journalist who reportedly wrote an article on Chinese encroachment in Rui village in Gorkha district was found dead last month. The body of a 50-year-old journalist identified as Balaram Baniya was found at the banks of Bagmati River near the hydropower project area in Mandu, Himalayan Times quoted the spokesperson at District Police Office (DPO), Makwanpur, as saying.

This comes at a time when malafide Chinese intent had been alleged to have had a role to play in Nepal PM Oli's belligerent turn against India, leading to a 'land-grab' of its own in a map revision.

