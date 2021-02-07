PM Modi Tears Apart Foreign Conspiracy Against Indian Chai In Election-bound Assam

In poll-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched the Rs 8,210 crore 'Asom Mala' scheme on Saturday and laid the foundation stones for 2 medical colleges and hospitals. During his address, Prime Minister Modi slammed the "international conspiracy" over Indian tea and stated that people of Assam will not forgive those who side with foreign powers. PM Modi also stated that it is his dream that every state has at least one medical college and one technical college that teaches in the mother tongue. Hailing the massive allocation for tea plantation workers in this year's budget, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the number of schemes launched by the Assam government for the tea-growing community.

As the Prime Minister spoke in Dhekiajuli of Assam's Sonitpur district, he said, "We have always heard that the sun rises from the east but due to a long history of violence, tension, and struggle, Assam and the east had to wait for a long time for this era of progress. However, now all of the North-East is on a path to progress and Assam is playing a key role in it. Assam is an example of how collective efforts yield good results."

READ | Glacier Bursts In Uttarakhand's Chamoli; CM Rawat, ITBP Teams At Spot, Casualties Feared

Referring to the conspiracy hatched by foreign powers to defame India, the Prime Minister said that people and political parties in India that are supporting anti-India forces will not get people's support. He stated that it is an insult to tea workers in Assam that foreign powers and documents have revealed the conspiracy against Indian tea. Prime Minister Modi asked if people of Assam will forgive such people and accept such attack on the country's tea?

The Prime Minister's attack refers to an anti-India snippet that has been doing the rounds online allegedly linked to the toolkit Greta Thunberg shared for on-ground and online protests against India. The snippet had conducted a SWOT (Strengths-Weaknesses-Opportunities-Threats) analysis on India and resolved to target Indian icons like 'Yoga' and 'Chai'.

READ | Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates

#WATCH | People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they're not sparing even Indian tea... Some documents have come up revealing that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with tea. Will you accept this attack?: PM in Assam pic.twitter.com/6BCOBIn1ET — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

READ | After Jagan urges PM Modi to consider RINL disinvestment plan; TDP MLA resigns in protest

READ | PM Modi In Bengal, Assam LIVE UPDATES: