'Golden Arrows Reach Home': IAF Chief Bhadauria Welcomes Fiery Rafale Jets At Ambala Base

In a major boost to India's defence arsenal, the Indian Air Force received the first five Rafale Jets on Wednesday. The French-made Rafale jets were welcomed by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh at the Ambala airbase. The jets took off from the Merignac airbase in French port city of Bordeaux on Monday and arrived here after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh & Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Ambala along with the pilots of the first Rafale aircraft that arrived at Ambala airbase today: Air Force pic.twitter.com/XwpJuvOeJ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Defence Minister welcomes Rafales

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed India's powerful new entrants and also thanked the French Government and Dassault Aviation for ensuring timely delivery amid the pandemic. The Raksha Mantri highlighted that the aircraft has 'very good flying performance' and that its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world. "Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may be posed on our country," Singh tweeted.

READ | Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Javadekar Welcome Rafale Jets, Call It A 'proud Moment' For India

PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, too welcomed the Rafale jets as he shared a Sanskrit couplet lauding the new defence entrants. Highlighting their added value to Indian airforce's defence prowess, PM Modi said welcomed the jets which will protect Indian skies. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah too welcomed the five jets which landed at Haryana's Ambala airbase after a 2-day journey from France.

READ | Amul Celebrates Arrival Of Five Rafale Jets In India With Creative Topical

India's Rafale airpower

The first fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft arrived in India nearly four years after the two countries inked an inter-governmental agreement to supply 36 of the multi-role jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a Rs 59,000-crore deal. All 36 jets are expected to arrive in India by September 2022, for which the IAF has been reportedly undertaking preparations, including readying the required infrastructure and training of pilots.

READ | Rafale Jets Arrive In India: Netizens Celebrate Proud Moment, Say 'welcome Home Beast'

WATCH: Five Rafale Jets Touch Down At Indian Air Force's Ambala Air Base