PM Modi Anguished At Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Demise; Ministers & BJP Leaders Pay Tribute

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the sad demise of veteran Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Describing him as a "popular leader" and "veteran administrator", the PM recalled the vast political experience of the ex-Assam CM at the state level as well as the Centre. Thereafter, he extended his condolence to Gogoi's family members and supporters.

The news of senior Congress leader's demise was officially announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In his career spanning more than 5 decades, Gogoi served in several positions in the Congress party and the government. Moreover, he was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

Read: Tarun Gogoi's Demise: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Expresses Heartfelt Condolences

Post-COVID complications

The 86-year-old legislator from the Titabar Assembly constituency was among the 24 MLAs from the state to contract the novel coronavirus. After testing positive on August 25, he was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. While he was discharged from the hospital on October 25, the ex-Assam CM was again hospitalized with post-COVID complications and was put on non-invasive ventilation.

However, his health condition worsened on the afternoon of November 21 after a multi-organ failure and he was reportedly put on invasive ventilation by night. On November 22, the doctors performed dialysis on Gogoi after he was detected with a kidney problem. Earlier in the day, his condition deteriorated further and was described by doctors as "very very critical". While Sarma was already present at the hospital, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal cancelled his engagements in Dibrugarh and flew back to Guwahati.

Read: 'End Of An Era': President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief On Tarun Gogoi's Death

Ministers & other BJP leaders pay tribute

Several Cabinet Ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders such as Jay Panda and Ram Madhav paid tribute to Tarun Gogoi. Writing on Twitter, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "My deepest condolences to Tarun Gogoi who was Assam's CM for 15 years and worked for the state's development and progress. I pray to God that his soul should rest in peace and give strength to his family members to bear with this tragedy". Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister stated, "Demise of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Ji is an irreparable loss not only to the state but the country also. He dedicated his life towards empowerment of poor, weaker, downtrodden sections of Assam".

Anguished by the demise of Assam’s former Chief Minister, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. Blessed with a warm personality he made notable contribution to Assam’s development and public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 23, 2020

Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2020

Read: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away In Guwahati After Post-COVID Complications

Very saddened to learn of the passing of long serving former Chief Minister & veteran leader of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji. Deepest condolences to members of the bereaved family & supporters.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/iUA0NpngGp — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) November 23, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi. His long service and contribution to public life were noteworthy.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & supporters. ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/rc1SXzUk0C — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 23, 2020

Tarun Gogoi belonged to a generation of leaders in NE who stood firmly for national unity n national flag in difficult times. Remember meeting him after BJP victory in Assam in 2016 to invite for @sarbanandsonwal Govt swearing in. He gracefully agreed n attended too. Condolences. https://t.co/QHB4B67niX — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 23, 2020

Read: Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death Of Assam's Longest Serving CM