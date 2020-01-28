India Issues Pak Strong Demarche Over Abduction & Conversion Of Hindu Girl At Her Wedding

A day after the shocking incident of a Hindu girl's abduction in Pakistan during her wedding ceremony came to light, PTI sources informed that India has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and the minority Hindu community of the country.

The Indian authorities summoned a senior Pakistani high commission official and have issued a strong statement against the abduction of a girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25.

Pak Hindu Bride Abducted, Forcibly Wed

A Pakistani Hindu girl named Bharti Bai was abducted during her wedding ceremony and was allegedly forcibly married off to a Muslim man after being converted.

Reports claimed that she was abducted by a group of people during her marriage ceremony on Saturday in Hala, a city located in Matiari district in Sindh province. She was then married to a man named Shah Rukh Gul.

As per the report, authorities have not taken any action against the abductors. Allegedly, the Police also helped the men to abduct her.

Forced conversion and Nankana Sahib attacked

On January 3, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family speaking of how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan.

On September 3, 2019, the victim was reunited with her family after Pakistan faced global anger due to inaction. Pakistan had claimed that Punjab's Nankana Sahib police had arrested eight people - including Hassan, in connection with the case. Despite being rescued, reports claim that Jagjit Kaur - now known as Ayesha- refused to convert back to Sikhism. The incidents come at a time when Pakistan's persecution of its minorities is a big talking point in India, on account of the ongoing debate over the CAA.

