India News LIVE: One Killed After Three Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai

India-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks have been paused amid frosty ties due to political developments, as per sources. "We are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things and ignore them," Tejashwi Yadav said on Ramcharitmanas controversy.

22:49 IST, September 15th 2023
Trying our best to extinguish the fire: Kolkata's Divisional Fire Officer

"Right now the situation is under control. We are trying our best to extinguish the fire," Niharanjan Roy, Divisional Fire Officer, Kolkata told ANI. A fire broke out two hours ago in a building in Kolkata near Chandni Market and six fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. 

22:01 IST, September 15th 2023
J&K police advises avoiding “Ambush Hypothesis” on Kokernag operation

The J&K ADGP said that retired police offciers and Army officers should avoid the “Ambush Hypothesis” on the Kokernag operation as it is based on specific input.

He said that the anti-terrorist operation is underway in Anantnag's Kokernag area. "Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," the ADGP said.

 

 

21:35 IST, September 15th 2023
ED files chargesheet against Sanjay Raut's aide in alleged COVID-19 centres scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against businessman and close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Sujit Patkar in the alleged COVID-19 centres 'scam' case. Statements of 40 witnesses have been recorded and added to the chargesheet, ANI reported. 

20:59 IST, September 15th 2023
One killed after 3-storey building collapses in Mumbai

A person was killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dombivli area on Friday. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited. 

 

20:23 IST, September 15th 2023
Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Bihar education minister comparing Ramcharitmanas to potassium cyanide

"This is a personal, a question related to religious beliefs. We are believers of the Constitution and we feel that he should not speak on such things and ignore them," said Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's reported remark comparing Ramcharitmanas to potassium cyanide.

 

19:38 IST, September 15th 2023
India-Canada FTA talks paused: Sources

India-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks have been paused amid frosty ties due to political developments, as per sources.

 

19:23 IST, September 15th 2023
Senior Advocate Shyam Divan hails Ram Jethmalani's advocacy

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan paid his tribute to late criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. Speaking at the forum, Divan said, "Courage, unflinching focus on freedom and fearless for the cause of the client were the qualities of Ram Jethmalani."

 

18:56 IST, September 15th 2023
S Gurumurthy shares his experience with Ram Jethmalani

"He was one of the most comfortable human being. We would be shouting and talking and he would read as if nothing is happening," Editor of Tughlak magazine S Gurumurthy said at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. 

"The man had a huge heart. He once asked me if I would help in defending Lalu Yadav. Ram and me had an open exchange on many issues," Gurumurthy said. 

 

18:36 IST, September 15th 2023
'The basic structure doctrine has served the nation well': Former CJI Dipak Misra

Sharing his views on the theme of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' Former Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra firmly said that it indeed has. 

"The basic structure doctrine has served the nation well. It has served and stabilised the Constitution. The Constitution is sovereign and its supremacy is unquestionable," he said. 

 

 

18:11 IST, September 15th 2023
Senior Advocate and eminent jurist Fali S. Nariman pays tribute to his 'maverick' friend

Senior Advocate and eminent jurist Fali S. Nariman paid tribute to Ram Jethmalani whom he called "a great advocate', 'maverick' and his friend.

On the theme 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' Nariman said, "The basic structure of doctrine is extrinsically linked to constitutional amendments." 

"In the past 50 years in India, the application of doctrine has followed a pattern. Since 1950, we had 105 constitutional amendments," he further said. 

 

18:00 IST, September 15th 2023
Arnab Goswami reminisces association with Ram Jethmalani

"I personally feel very special to have a memorable association with Ram Jethmalani. I am grateful to Mahesh Jethmalani for bringing this unmatched platform with top legal giants of India," Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami said at the 4th edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. 

On the theme 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' Arnab said, "The doctrine plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the Constitution." 

"In my view, the basic structure is the cornerstone of our constitution," he said. 

 

17:51 IST, September 15th 2023
Attorney General of India demands building of institutional temples in honour of Ram Jethmalani

"If we are building Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we should also build institutional temples in honour of Ram Jethmalani," Attorney General of India R Venkataramani said at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. He also acknowledged that the "majestic voice of Ram Jethmalani never faded away."

Speaking on the theme 'Has the basic structure doctrine served the nation well?' Venkataramani said that "everything about basic structure is about liberty." 

 

17:41 IST, September 15th 2023
Ram Jethmalani showed direction to the country: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series, recalled the many achievements of Ram Jethmalani. 

"Ram Jethmalani showed direction to the country," Meghwal said and shared his experiences with India's most renowned criminal lawyer. 

 

17:39 IST, September 15th 2023
Efforts are on to make appointments in the courts transparent: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud stated that Efforts are on to make appointments in the courts transparent. He also spoke about the criticisms of collegium system,  digital reforms and impending reforms for gender equality in the courts.

 

17:39 IST, September 15th 2023
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal remembers Ram Jethmalani

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal delivered the keynote address at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series. 

17:02 IST, September 15th 2023
The legacy of Ram Jethmalani continues: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud stated that the legacy of Ram Jethmalani continues to resonate in the hearts and minds of people across India. "Ram Jethmalani donned many roles. He was India's best criminal lawyer and he never gave up his faith in our Constitution," he added.

17:02 IST, September 15th 2023
Honoured to have CJI Chandrachud with us: Mahesh Jethmalani

Honoured to have Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud with us today: Mahesh Jethmalani, Senior Advocate & Member of Rajya Sabha addresses the fourth edition of Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series.

16:53 IST, September 15th 2023
Mahesh Jethmalani reflects on his late father's career

"Throughout his career, both legal and political, my late father had many glorious moments and to be objective, some imminently forgetable moments as well," BJP MP and Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said.

"But all things considered, if I have to pick his finest hour, it would be the relentless battle he fought both inside and outside the courts. Liberty was his compeling and enduring passion and he was eternally vigilant about it," he further said. 

 

16:41 IST, September 15th 2023
The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series begins

The Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series is now on air. Honourable CJI Justice Dr DY Chandrachud is the Chief Guest.

 

16:29 IST, September 15th 2023
Defence Ministry approves proposal to procure 12 Su-30MKIs

The Defence Ministry on Friday has approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems. The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. These would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors, the Defence officials said. 

16:18 IST, September 15th 2023
Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to police custody

Arrested Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been sent to two-day police custody. Tap here to read more. 

 

15:53 IST, September 15th 2023
Priyanka Vadra writes to PM Modi to declare rain calamity in Himachal as natural disaster

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi to declare rain calamity in Himachal as natural disaster. 

"The Himachal government is engaged in relief work with full dedication, but if it is declared a national disaster by the central government, it will be very helpful in the reconstruction of the state," the Congress party posted on X with the letter.

 

15:32 IST, September 15th 2023
Befitting reply will be given: Anurag Thakur after Anantnag encounter

"It is a very sad incident but a befitting reply will be given...In J&K, Congress accorded article 370 and because of that 40,000 people have lost their lives so far," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on the loss of Army jawans in Anantnag encounter.

"We have taken strict action against terrorism by Pakistan, in the last 9 years and so many terrorists have been killed," he said. 

 

14:19 IST, September 15th 2023
Col Manpreet Singh's mortal remains being carried for last rites

Col Manpreet Singh's mortal remains being carried for the last rites, amid chants of "Col Manpreet Amar Rahe".

14:11 IST, September 15th 2023
Last rites of Col Manpreet Singh to take place shortly
14:00 IST, September 15th 2023
LJP Chief Chirag Paswan reacts to Bihar education minister's 'Ramcharitmanas contains cyanide statement'

On the Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's statement that Ramcharitmanas contains potassium cyanide, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan says, "...He is the education minister of that state where for years the courses are not over. Where the quality of primary education is degrading. Where there is no infrastructure and benches for students...By giving these controversial statements, anyone can identify that this will give rise to division in society...For once, did the education Minister try to know, why students of Bihar are attempting suicide in Kota..."

 

14:00 IST, September 15th 2023
Indian Security forces carry Carl gustav recoiless gun to the Anantnag counter-terrorism op site

Image: ANI 

13:12 IST, September 15th 2023
"I am sure that the son of Col Manpreet Singh will rise and become another capable Army officer: Col Shailendra (Retd), Defence Expert tells Republic
12:57 IST, September 15th 2023
Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K): Security forces using IEDs to target forest areas where suspected terrorists are hiding

Security forces are using IEDs to target those areas in the forest in Kokernag area of Anantnag where the suspect terrorists are hiding. Drones and quadcopters are put in place to track down these areas.

12:15 IST, September 15th 2023
6-year-old son pays homage to Braveheart father, Col Manpreet Singh

Kabir Singh, son of Col Manpreet Singh, seen in Army uniform as the mortal remains of his father arrived in Punjab's Mohali. 

Meanwhile, Col Singh's sister placed Rakhi on her brother coffin.

