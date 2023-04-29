India News Live: Wife Of Slain IAS Officer Moves SC Against Ex-MP Anand Mohan's Release

Authorities in Rajouri have booked a notorious Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Public Safety Act. The notorious OGW is identified as Waqar Hussain Bajran son of Manir Hussain resident of Village Bhanghai in Tehsil Thanamandi of Rajouri.

He has been booked under Public Safety Act for facilitating the movement of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir police in an official statement issued from District Police Office said.

The accused is indulged in Anti- national activities and was working as active guide / facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest.



