India News Live: Wife Of Slain IAS Officer Moves SC Against Ex-MP Anand Mohan's Release

Three persons were killed and at least 11 people have been rescued from the debris after a two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Addressing a rally in Kolar, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said, "Congress and JD(S) are behaving in a way that insults the 'Hindu Santana Dharma' and 'Hindu Sanskriti'...Nobody should sleep till 10 May. We should not sleep & should not let Congress and JD(S) sleep. KCR gave money to Congress and JD(S). They are distributing money. Congress believes in money, but we believe in the people."
Light & sound show organised at Gateway of India ahead of 100th episode of #MannKiBaat
Authorities in Rajouri have booked a notorious Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Public Safety Act. The notorious OGW is identified as Waqar Hussain Bajran son of Manir Hussain resident of Village Bhanghai in Tehsil Thanamandi of Rajouri.
He has been booked under Public Safety Act for facilitating the movement of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir police in an official statement issued from District Police Office said.
The accused is indulged in Anti- national activities and was working as active guide / facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that mafias and other criminals used to forcibly occupy the land of the poor and demand "goonda tax" under previous governments, but the state is free of anarchy under the BJP and there is rule of law.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Elections 2023.
Haryana Police arrested a fraudster from Bihar for allegedly duping a man of Rs 3 lakh by posing as his relative from abroad, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.
According to the police, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, received a call from a person posing as his NRI relative who asked him for money citing some emergency.
IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah moves Supreme Court challenging premature release of Bihar politicaian Anand Mohan Singh from prison.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be released on Sunday, April 30.
The 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' to be released on Sunday
Tune in- https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/Xff7C2mox4
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.
"The athletes who have brought laurels to our country have been protesting for the past week. If our women are being exploited in any way, the person should be immediately hanged. These are not common women. These are women who have made the country proud on the global stage," Kejriwal said.
Police in Handwara along with Army arrested a terrorist associate linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.
During routing checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but he was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.
Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a terrorist associate for the proscribed terror outfit JeM. Accordingly, a case FIR No 95/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated.
An MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.
Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother BSP MP Afzal Ansari was also convicted by the MP MLA court. Afzal was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine was imposed.
After Calcutta High Court transferred the probe into the violence that broke out during Ram Navami in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal to the NIA, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, "West Bengal Police and the State Govt don't take action on any matter. They neither register an FIR nor investigate anything properly. That is why people have to approach the Court again and again. The court then transfers the case to NIA or CBI or ED. Stone pelting during religious processions has caused suspicions among people. So, the truth should come out."
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter, till May 8.
Hearing in the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been adjourned till May 9 as the concerned court was on leave.
"PM Modi is building a prosperous and powerful India. Congress has become 'Vishkumbh'. They are spreading poison about PM Modi. PM Modi is Neelkanth, he is drinking poison for the people and the country," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) have been issuing seasonal outlooks for temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons since 2016, the IMD has now released the monthly temperature and rainfall outlook. The Met Department's current strategy is based on the newly developed MultiModel Ensemble (MME) based forecasting system.
In view of the potential attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, ADGP Kashmir is holding a high-level meeting on NHW security. Army's GOG VF, IG CRPF, IG BSF, JDIB, all 5 sector commanders of the Army, DIG police, DIG CRPF, SSB, ITBP, CID, and 4 SSsP of the South are attending the meeting.
Delhi police will provide security to the protesting wrestlers. A total of 7 players, including a minor, have complained to the Delhi Police against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Police will soon record the statements of the victims.
Another flight carrying 231 Indian evacuatees from Sudan reached New Delhi on Saturday (April 29).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Bidar district ahead of elections in the state.
"I received Bidar's blessing earlier also. This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when its all parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, double engine govt is very important for the state," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Bidar district, Karnataka
"I will cooperate with investigating agencies, and I have full faith in the Indian judiciary," said WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on FIRs registered against him following allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.
"I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of Supreme Court," he added.
Amid the ongoing protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief maintained silence on the complaint against him, saying, "'I have not received a copy of the FIR."
As wrestlers continue to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, it has come to the fore that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet and interact with wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar today at 4 PM.
At least 40 boats were gutted after a major fire broke out in a fibre boat manufacturing factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.
“After getting information, we rushed to the spot and launched an operation to douse the fire," said a fire department official. "A short circuit may have led to the fire," he added.
"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet. The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after meeting wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in national capital against WFI former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why they are not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on road and not getting justice. All these women wrestlers struggle a lot to come to this stage. And I am not able to understand why the govt is saving him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)?," said Priyanka Vadra on Saturday.
As wrestlers continue to protest against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, wrestler Bajaran Punia on Friday morning accused Delhi police of cutting electricity and ration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Bihar Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was once again seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Patna, but this time for a different reason. On being asked, Tej Pratap said, "I am delighted" upon my father's return to Bihar, and I am riding this bicycle to "save the environment."
After Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened PM Modi to a "poisnous snake" and later expressed regret, the BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday wrote to the Election Commission, urging it to file an FIR against the former and bar him from campaigning in the upcoming Karnataka polls.
"Intervene on drop of a hat": Telangana BJP chief writes to EC, urges it bar Kharge from campaigning over 'snake' barb at PM Modi
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/fRoejNEEJ0#PMModi #MallikarjunKharge #Telangana #BJP pic.twitter.com/UBkY5IJQGz
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the female wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi
Delhi police yesterday registered 2 FIRs against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.